iomart Group plc (IOM.L) (LON:IOM) Shares Gap Down to $336.50

iomart Group plc (IOM.L) (LON:IOM) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $336.50, but opened at $322.50. iomart Group plc (IOM.L) shares last traded at $322.50, with a volume of 28,745 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iomart Group plc (IOM.L) in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 321.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 334.96. The firm has a market cap of £349.80 million and a PE ratio of 32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. iomart Group plc (IOM.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.63%.

In related news, insider Ian Steele purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.05) per share, with a total value of £31,000 ($40,501.70). Also, insider Reece Donovan purchased 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 315 ($4.12) per share, with a total value of £10,237.50 ($13,375.36).

iomart Group plc (IOM.L) Company Profile (LON:IOM)

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

