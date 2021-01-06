IONChain Market Capitalization Hits $358,535.80 (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One IONChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin and Hotbit. During the last week, IONChain has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. IONChain has a market capitalization of $358,535.80 and $5,103.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00029214 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00120176 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.33 or 0.00256676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.47 or 0.00509950 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.43 or 0.00254097 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00016995 BTC.

IONChain Token Profile

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org . The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain

Buying and Selling IONChain

IONChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

