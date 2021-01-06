IOST (IOST) One Day Volume Hits $56.31 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One IOST token can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Binance, ABCC and Livecoin. During the last seven days, IOST has traded up 10% against the US dollar. IOST has a total market capitalization of $96.00 million and approximately $56.31 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00044327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $113.24 or 0.00301355 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00032393 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 54.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,147.24 or 0.03053163 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00013304 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About IOST

IOST (IOST) is a token. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,252,662,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,324,121,695 tokens. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official website is iost.io . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

