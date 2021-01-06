IOST (IOST) Trading 7.9% Higher Over Last Week

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One IOST token can currently be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinZest, DigiFinex and GBX Digital Asset Exchange. IOST has a market capitalization of $93.32 million and $57.21 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IOST has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00045066 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006356 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.70 or 0.00335763 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00036550 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $836.05 or 0.02405447 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,252,662,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,324,121,695 tokens. The official website for IOST is iost.io . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Kyber Network, DigiFinex, DDEX, GOPAX, Ethfinex, DragonEX, Bitkub, HitBTC, Kucoin, IDEX, Coineal, Huobi, CoinBene, Zebpay, Hotbit, Bitrue, CoinZest, OKEx, Livecoin, IDAX, BigONE, WazirX, Binance, BitMart, Vebitcoin, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Upbit, Koinex, OTCBTC, Cobinhood, Bithumb and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

