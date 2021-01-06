IoT Chain Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.39 Million (ITC)

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One IoT Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0504 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IoT Chain has a total market cap of $4.39 million and $1.95 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IoT Chain has traded up 36.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 43.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00080988 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000045 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

About IoT Chain

IoT Chain is a token. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 tokens. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io . IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

IoT Chain Token Trading

IoT Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using U.S. dollars.

