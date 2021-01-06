IOTA 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $79.10 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 6th. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $1.06 billion and approximately $79.10 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IOTA has traded 30% higher against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About IOTA

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

