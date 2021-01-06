IoTeX (IOTX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.89 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $43.12 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IoTeX token can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Coineal, IDEX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00047151 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.87 or 0.00322226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00034626 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 63.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,197.88 or 0.03360221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00014096 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

IoTeX Token Profile

IOTX is a token. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,734,304,441 tokens. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, Coineal, Bgogo, Bilaxy, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

