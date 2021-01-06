Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.40.
A number of research firms recently commented on IOVA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,228,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,259 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,809,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $324,170,000 after purchasing an additional 139,437 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 86.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,903,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,035 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 19.8% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,645,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.1% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,876,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,618,000 after acquiring an additional 151,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.
Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.
