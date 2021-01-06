Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.40.

A number of research firms recently commented on IOVA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,228,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,259 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,809,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $324,170,000 after purchasing an additional 139,437 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 86.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,903,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,035 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 19.8% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,645,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.1% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,876,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,618,000 after acquiring an additional 151,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

IOVA stock opened at $44.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.02. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $52.43.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.