IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $204.39.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research upgraded IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $220.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 10.09. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $98.04 and a 52-week high of $227.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 111.90 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.79 and its 200 day moving average is $181.77.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.23). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.81, for a total value of $9,279,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,478,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,987,311.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 6,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $1,339,924.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,203 shares in the company, valued at $13,104,928.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,027 shares of company stock worth $26,185,313 over the last three months. 34.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 19,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 833.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 32,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 29,247 shares in the last quarter. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

