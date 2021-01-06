IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) SVP Trevor Ness Sells 4,000 Shares

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) SVP Trevor Ness sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.45, for a total transaction of $881,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,273.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Trevor Ness also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

On Thursday, October 15th, Trevor Ness sold 4,467 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.61, for a total transaction of $824,652.87.

Shares of IPGP stock traded up $3.94 on Wednesday, reaching $224.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,787. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.77. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $98.04 and a 1 year high of $227.56. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.12 and a beta of 1.48.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.23). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.45.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 12.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 618,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,190,000 after purchasing an additional 68,912 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 11,235.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 463,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,357,000 after buying an additional 459,516 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 9.2% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 456,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,591,000 after buying an additional 38,569 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 4.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,978,000 after buying an additional 14,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 3,852.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 235,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,287,000 after buying an additional 229,131 shares during the last quarter. 60.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Read More: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.