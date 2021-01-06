IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) SVP Trevor Ness Sells 4,000 Shares

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) SVP Trevor Ness sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.45, for a total transaction of $881,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,273.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Trevor Ness also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 15th, Trevor Ness sold 4,467 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.61, for a total transaction of $824,652.87.
Shares of IPGP stock traded up $3.94 on Wednesday, reaching $224.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,787. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.77. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $98.04 and a 1 year high of $227.56. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.12 and a beta of 1.48.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.45.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 12.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 618,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,190,000 after purchasing an additional 68,912 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 11,235.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 463,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,357,000 after buying an additional 459,516 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 9.2% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 456,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,591,000 after buying an additional 38,569 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 4.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,978,000 after buying an additional 14,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 3,852.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 235,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,287,000 after buying an additional 229,131 shares during the last quarter. 60.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About IPG Photonics
IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
