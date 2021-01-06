IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Sets New 52-Week High at $227.48

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $227.48 and last traded at $226.19, with a volume of 6245 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $220.45.

IPGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Northcoast Research upgraded IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.45.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.79 and its 200 day moving average is $181.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 10.09.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.00 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total value of $475,190.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,532.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Valentin P. Gapontsev sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.90, for a total value of $5,097,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,937,587. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,027 shares of company stock valued at $26,185,313 over the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 362.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 230.6% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 14,066 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 199.2% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 86,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,882,000 after buying an additional 57,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth $241,000. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

