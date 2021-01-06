IQ Candriam ESG US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU) Stock Price Up 0.7%

IQ Candriam ESG US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU)’s share price rose 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.04 and last traded at $32.03. Approximately 1,067 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.82.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IQ Candriam ESG US Equity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of IQ Candriam ESG US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU) by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,942 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.60% of IQ Candriam ESG US Equity ETF worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

