IQE plc (IQE.L) (LON:IQE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $75.00

IQE plc (IQE.L) (LON:IQE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 75 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 75 ($0.98), with a volume of 558038 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.70 ($0.98).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of IQE plc (IQE.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The firm has a market cap of £600.14 million and a P/E ratio of -19.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 69.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 58.36.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in electronic devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

