IQeon Tops 24-Hour Volume of $294,191.00 (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One IQeon token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.21 or 0.00006418 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Token Store and YoBit. In the last week, IQeon has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. IQeon has a total market cap of $12.13 million and $294,191.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IQeon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00028727 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00120380 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.48 or 0.00257112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $178.52 or 0.00518773 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00049814 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.46 or 0.00257060 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00017048 BTC.

IQeon Token Profile

IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 tokens. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon

Buying and Selling IQeon

IQeon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Token Store and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IQeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.