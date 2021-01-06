IRISnet Reaches Market Capitalization of $42.32 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $42.32 million and $4.36 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IRISnet has traded 27% higher against the US dollar. One IRISnet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0450 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global and Huobi Korea.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00028885 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00117151 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.18 or 0.00244555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.01 or 0.00504943 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00049779 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00247415 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00016867 BTC.

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,002,148,067 coins and its circulating supply is 940,384,971 coins. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org

IRISnet Coin Trading

IRISnet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

