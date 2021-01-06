iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Sets New 12-Month High at $235.46

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $235.46 and last traded at $235.46, with a volume of 72146 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $229.58.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

