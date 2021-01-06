iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF (BATS:IEIH) Trading 0.3% Higher

iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF (BATS:IEIH) shares traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.25 and last traded at $32.20. 13,095 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.10.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.72.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF (BATS:IEIH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

