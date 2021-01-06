iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI) Shares Down 0.1%

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI) were down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.02 and last traded at $29.11. Approximately 58,424 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.14.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.82 and a 200 day moving average of $27.96.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

