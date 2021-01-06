iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Trading Up 1.2%

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)’s stock price traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $95.68 and last traded at $95.55. 17,240 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 24,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.44.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.66 and a 200 day moving average of $85.92.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDG. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 93.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,337,000 after buying an additional 59,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.