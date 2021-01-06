iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Sets New 12-Month High at $67.81

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.81 and last traded at $67.79, with a volume of 87613 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.38.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

