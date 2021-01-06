iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO) Stock Price Up 2.1%

iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO) shares rose 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.62 and last traded at $40.57. Approximately 167,142 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 143,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.75.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.03.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.42% of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

