iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Hits New 52-Week High at $297.64

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $297.64 and last traded at $294.19, with a volume of 739791 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $285.96.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,060,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,363,000 after purchasing an additional 266,873 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,009,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,730,000 after purchasing an additional 131,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 887,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,641,000 after purchasing an additional 39,175 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 614.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 578,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,096,000 after purchasing an additional 497,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 485,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,595,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

