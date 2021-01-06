iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $274.76

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $274.76 and traded as high as $286.99. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF shares last traded at $285.96, with a volume of 639,958 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.73.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 158.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 141.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.