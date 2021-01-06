iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Up 5.3%

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) shares rose 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $141.27 and last traded at $139.75. Approximately 2,845,356 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 2,350,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.74.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. St. Louis Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 37,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

