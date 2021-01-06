iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $69.35

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $69.35 and last traded at $69.33, with a volume of 20250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.16.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.02.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 361,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,784,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

