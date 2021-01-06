iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $98.31

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $98.31 and last traded at $98.31, with a volume of 600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.36.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.17.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.