iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Sets New 52-Week High at $73.77

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $73.77 and last traded at $73.69, with a volume of 13951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.19.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

