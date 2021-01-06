iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Hits New 52-Week High at $88.71

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $88.71 and last traded at $88.70, with a volume of 3665 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.13.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 147.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,951,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,465 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 94.6% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 123,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 60,187 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 101.5% during the third quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 56,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 28,517 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,011,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,263,000 after purchasing an additional 24,721 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 67.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 24,481 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

