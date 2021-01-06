iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sets New 12-Month High at $117.75

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $117.75 and last traded at $117.75, with a volume of 739 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.51.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.45.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:IJT)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.