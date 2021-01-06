iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sets New 12-Month High at $117.75

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $117.75 and last traded at $117.75, with a volume of 739 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.51.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.45.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:IJT)
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
