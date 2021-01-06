Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Shares Gap Up to $0.53

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.53, but opened at $1.59. Isoray shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 3,735,299 shares trading hands.

ISR has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on shares of Isoray in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Isoray in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company. Dawson James downgraded shares of Isoray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.19.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.45.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 million.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Robert Hunt acquired 67,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.52 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,999.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lori A. Woods acquired 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,268.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 251,456 shares of company stock worth $121,237.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Isoray during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Isoray during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Isoray during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Isoray in the 2nd quarter worth $158,000.

About Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

