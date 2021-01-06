Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.57.
ITRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.
NASDAQ ITRI opened at $96.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Itron has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $98.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -59.52 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.46.
In related news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $78,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the third quarter valued at about $716,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 0.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the third quarter valued at about $4,238,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Itron
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
