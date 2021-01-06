Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.57.

ITRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $96.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Itron has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $98.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -59.52 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.46.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.36. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $540.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Itron will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $78,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the third quarter valued at about $716,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 0.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the third quarter valued at about $4,238,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

