IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Shares Down 6%

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA)’s stock price fell 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.72. 3,552,649 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 4,436,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IZEA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IZEA Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $83.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 2.73.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a negative net margin of 64.77%. The business had revenue of $4.04 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.10% of IZEA Worldwide at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:IZEA)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

