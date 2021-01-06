J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 20.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JBHT. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.61.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

NASDAQ JBHT traded up $6.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.36. The company had a trading volume of 9,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,408. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.84. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $75.29 and a fifty-two week high of $144.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 654.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.