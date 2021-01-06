J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has a $165.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $150.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on JBHT. Stephens raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.33.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $138.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.84. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $75.29 and a twelve month high of $144.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 169.1% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

