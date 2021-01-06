J Mariner Kemper Sells 2,200 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $154,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,952.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 9th, J Mariner Kemper sold 700 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $48,650.00.

On Friday, December 4th, J Mariner Kemper sold 3,105 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $215,921.70.

On Monday, December 7th, J Mariner Kemper sold 10,798 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $750,676.96.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $151,734.00.

On Friday, November 6th, J Mariner Kemper sold 453 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $28,321.56.

On Wednesday, November 4th, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $136,686.00.

On Monday, October 19th, J Mariner Kemper sold 3,137 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $173,695.69.

UMB Financial stock traded up $5.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.44. 319,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.04. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $39.47 and a 1 year high of $76.00.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.50. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $304.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.68 million. Research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in UMB Financial by 16.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in UMB Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in UMB Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in UMB Financial by 38.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 136.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 140,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after acquiring an additional 80,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UMBF shares. BidaskClub lowered UMB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on UMB Financial from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

