J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L) (LON:SBRY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $201.64

J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L) (LON:SBRY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $201.64 and traded as high as $227.10. J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L) shares last traded at $225.60, with a volume of 5,127,209 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 230.45 ($3.01).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 220.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 201.64. The company has a market capitalization of £5.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,128.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a GBX 10.50 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L)’s previous dividend of $3.30. J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L)’s payout ratio is -3,500.00%.

J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L) Company Profile (LON:SBRY)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

