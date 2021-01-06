Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.60

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.60 and traded as high as $43.28. Jabil shares last traded at $43.06, with a volume of 886,521 shares traded.

JBL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.58 and its 200-day moving average is $35.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 126.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 10,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $406,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,974 shares in the company, valued at $2,838,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 4,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $193,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,857.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,176 shares of company stock valued at $4,447,827 over the last 90 days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBL. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Jabil by 6.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 621,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 40,096 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the third quarter worth approximately $1,724,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Jabil by 208.3% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 72,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 49,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP raised its holdings in Jabil by 90.9% during the third quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 771,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,421,000 after purchasing an additional 367,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil (NYSE:JBL)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

