Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Hits New 52-Week High at $113.67

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $113.67 and last traded at $112.80, with a volume of 5952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.16.

A number of research firms have issued reports on J. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.01.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.31. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $2,119,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,461 shares in the company, valued at $45,726,236.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $255,823.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,802 shares of company stock worth $7,977,002 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in J. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,754,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,986,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,961,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,075,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

