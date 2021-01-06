Jaws Acquisition (NYSE:JWS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.39

Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.39 and last traded at $15.44, with a volume of 26203 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.19.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.73.

Get Jaws Acquisition alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jaws Acquisition stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jaws Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Jaws Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaws Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.