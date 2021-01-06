JD Coin Hits Market Cap of $10.15 Million (JDC)

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. JD Coin has a market cap of $10.15 million and approximately $51,009.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, JD Coin has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One JD Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000541 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About JD Coin

JD Coin launched on July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,151,795 coins. JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JD Coin is www.jdcoin.us

Buying and Selling JD Coin

JD Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

