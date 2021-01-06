JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Trading Down 7.7%

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)’s share price dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $86.81 and last traded at $88.18. Approximately 21,563,591 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 20,635,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.50.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.52.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.29 and a 200-day moving average of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $128.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JD. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.
JD.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:JD)
JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
