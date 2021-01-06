JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Trading Down 7.7%

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)’s share price dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $86.81 and last traded at $88.18. Approximately 21,563,591 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 20,635,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.52.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.29 and a 200-day moving average of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $128.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JD. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

