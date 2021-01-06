JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) (LON:JD) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $742.72

Shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) (LON:JD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $742.72 and traded as high as $865.24. JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) shares last traded at $814.40, with a volume of 1,420,451 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JD shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 975 ($12.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 836.67 ($10.93).

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.06 billion and a PE ratio of 42.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 805.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 742.72.

In related news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill sold 2,587,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 746 ($9.75), for a total value of £19,301,451.96 ($25,217,470.55).

About JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) (LON:JD)

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

