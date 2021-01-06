Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for The Coca-Cola in a report released on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will earn $1.90 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.91.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.61.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $52.18 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $224.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,803,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $4,975,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

