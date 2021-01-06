Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) in a report issued on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

ABX has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

ABX stock opened at C$30.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. Barrick Gold Co. has a 12 month low of C$17.52 and a 12 month high of C$41.09. The firm has a market cap of C$54.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.27.

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.42 billion.

In other Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw purchased 53,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$31.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,721,424.65. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 149,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,773,600.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO)’s payout ratio is 15.86%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

