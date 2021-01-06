Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Chuy’s Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chuy’s in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chuy’s’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

CHUY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Chuy’s from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chuy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Chuy’s in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Chuy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.22.

CHUY stock opened at $26.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $513.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.62. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $28.29.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.02 million. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHUY. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 17.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 18.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 410.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 18.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 330.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 274,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 210,630 shares during the last quarter.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

