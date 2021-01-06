Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Jefferies Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by 84.6% over the last three years.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Shares of JEF stock opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $26.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.32. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.45.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Jefferies Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a diversified financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

Further Reading: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.