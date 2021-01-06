Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Trading Up 5.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)’s stock price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $32.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group traded as high as $26.74 and last traded at $26.33. Approximately 3,426,106 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 2,964,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.92.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JEF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,608,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,958,000 after buying an additional 3,404,041 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,833,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,010,000 after buying an additional 1,166,970 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 187.8% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,656,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,816,000 after buying an additional 2,385,840 shares in the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,226,000 after buying an additional 81,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,894,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,911,000 after buying an additional 56,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.45.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 7.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a diversified financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

