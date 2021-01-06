Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Chiasma, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Chiasma in a research report issued on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.54) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.55). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chiasma’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Get Chiasma alerts:

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chiasma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.44.

NASDAQ CHMA opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $243.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.61. Chiasma has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $7.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 22.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,664,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,759,000 after purchasing an additional 663,778 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Chiasma by 2,393.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 588,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 564,524 shares during the period. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 54.4% during the third quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. now owns 1,135,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chiasma during the third quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chiasma during the 2nd quarter valued at $942,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David M. Stack bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $106,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Chiasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiasma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.