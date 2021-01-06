Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on PepsiCo, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of PepsiCo in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.51 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.50.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.88.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $144.70 on Wednesday. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.70. The firm has a market cap of $199.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,616,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,035,000 after purchasing an additional 26,809 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.6% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $402,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.9% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 32,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

