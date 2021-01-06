Jeremy Stoppelman Sells 346,830 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 346,830 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $10,397,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 474,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,239,600.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeremy Stoppelman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 400,000 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $12,220,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 400,000 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $12,924,000.00.

NYSE YELP traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.38. 3,287,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,723,944. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.56. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $37.49.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.20 million. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YELP. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Yelp to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Yelp from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yelp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Yelp by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Yelp by 181.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

